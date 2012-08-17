FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Japan economy to grow 1.7 pct in FY2013/14 - govt estimate
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 17, 2012 / 4:15 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-Japan economy to grow 1.7 pct in FY2013/14 - govt estimate

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects CPI forecast in paragraph 4 to 0.2 percent from 0.1 percent)

TOKYO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Japan’s economy is expected to expand 1.7 percent in the fiscal year beginning in April 2013 after an anticipated increase of 2.2 percent in the current business year, the government said in its latest growth forecasts released on Friday.

The forecasts matched the Bank of Japan’s projection issued last month and is roughly in line with the median estimate of analysts polled by Reuters in July.

The Cabinet Office, which made the estimate, also said Japan will likely achieve nominal gross domestic product (GDP) growth of 1.9 percent in fiscal 2013, exceeding real GDP growth as it steadily emerges from deflation.

The government said it expects overall consumer prices to rise 0.2 percent in the current fiscal year, the first increase in four years, and increase 0.5 percent the following year.

The government’s real GDP estimate for the current fiscal year, ending in March 2013, was unchanged from its previous estimate made late last year. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Edmund Klamann)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.