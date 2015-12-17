Fed rate hike positive for Japan economy-Japan govt spokesman

TOKYO, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve’s decision to raise interest rates is positive for Japan’s economy as it underscores the strength of the U.S. economy, Japan’s top government spokesman said on Thursday.

“In general, (the Fed’s move) isn’t a bad thing for Japan’s economy. Japanese corporate profits are at record levels, while job and income conditions are recovering moderately,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a news conference after a cabinet meeting. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)