September 25, 2012 / 12:15 AM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Japan PM may tap senior politician Okada as fin min-media

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Choice would show govt is sticking with fiscal discipline

* Okada has turned down fin min post before

* Dearth of suitable candidates could hurt Democrats

By Stanley White

TOKYO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda is considering naming Katsuya Okada, a senior politician in the ruling Democratic Party, as the country’s new finance minister, the Sankei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

Okada, who serves as a cabinet minister responsible for welfare and tax reform, would replace Jun Azumi as finance minister.

Okada, who has previously served as foreign minister and held other senior posts in the party, shares Noda’s drive for fiscal and tax reform, so his appointment as finance minister would indicate no change in the government’s fiscal policy.

However, Noda has courted Okada for finance minister’s job before, only for Okada to turn down the position.

The change in personnel could come as part of a bigger shakeup of Noda’s cabinet as early as Oct. 1, the Sankei reported without citing its sources.

Noda is making changes to members of the cabinet and senior members of the party as the government eyes an election in coming months.

In previous cabinet shake-ups, the Democrats have had difficulty filling the finance minister’s post because not many of the party’s members have experience suitable for the position.

