Japan PM may tap senior politician Okada as fin min-media
September 24, 2012 / 11:36 PM / in 5 years

Japan PM may tap senior politician Okada as fin min-media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda is considering naming Katsuya Okada, a senior politician in the ruling Democratic Party, as the country’s new finance minister, the Sankei newspaper reported on Tuesday.

If named, Okada, who serves as a cabinet minister responsible for welfare and tax reform, would replace Jun Azumi as finance minister.

The change could come as part of a bigger shakeup of Noda’s cabinet as early as Oct. 1, the daily reported without citing its sources.

Noda is making changes to members of the cabinet and senior members of the party as the government eyes an election in coming months.

