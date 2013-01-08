FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fitch: won't change Japan's rating based on campaign promises
January 8, 2013 / 4:20 AM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Fitch Ratings will not change its sovereign rating on Japan based on promises made by the ruling Liberal Democratic Party ahead of its election victory last month, a Fitch official said on Tuesday.

Andrew Colquhoun, head of Asia-Pacific sovereign rating at Fitch, told reporters on a conference call that the ratings agency would evaluate the actions the new government takes from now.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has made reviving the economy his government’s top priority, but his spending promises have raised concerns that Japan’s public debt burden, already the worst among major economies, could deteriorate further.

Colquhoun said that if the new government’s policies were able to foster growth domestic product growth, that could be favourable for Japan’s rating.

