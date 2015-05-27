FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan chief govt spokesman: Recent yen falls not excessive
#Market News
May 27, 2015 / 2:40 AM / 2 years ago

Japan chief govt spokesman: Recent yen falls not excessive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 27 (Reuters) - Japan’s top government spokesman said on Wednesday excessive volatility in foreign exchange rates was undesirable but added that the current pace of the yen’s declines hadn’t reached that level yet.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga also told a news conference that the government would continue to closely monitor forex movements.

The yen fell to an eight-year low against the dollar this week after a batch of upbeat data bolstered the case for a U.S. interest rate hike this year. (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

