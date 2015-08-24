Japan govt official: FX moves 'rapid,' intra-govt meeting possible

TOKYO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A senior Japanese government official said on Tuesday recent exchange-rate moves “appear to be rapid” after the yen surged to a seven-month high against the dollar as investors fled risk amid a global stock market rout.

Asked whether a meeting on market moves was planned on Tuesday among the Ministry of Finance, Bank of Japan and the Financial Services Agency, the official told reporters: “There is no plan to hold one today.”

But he added that the authorities may hold such a meeting in future as needed. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by William Mallard and Chang-Ran Kim)