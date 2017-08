TOKYO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Japan's top government spokesman said on Wednesday the government would take steps in financial markets if needed as it watches for any excessive volatility.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga made the comment at a news conference after the dollar fell nearly 3 percent against the yen as anxiety gripped financial markets as they waited on the results of the U.S. presidential election. (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko)