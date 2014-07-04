FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan picks Hosomizo as new chief financial regulator
July 4, 2014 / 2:42 AM / 3 years ago

Japan picks Hosomizo as new chief financial regulator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 4 (Reuters) - The Japanese government has appointed Kiyoshi Hosomizo as commissioner of the Financial Services Agency as part of a routine personnel reshuffle, Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Friday.

The change takes effect immediately.

Hosomizo, 58, who joined the Ministry of Finance in 1978, was head of the FSA’s supervisory bureau. He takes over as head of the country’s financial regulator from Ryutaro Hatanaka, who had been in the post for three years. (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and and Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

