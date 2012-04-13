Japan econmin: Govt, BOJ to work closely to beat deflation

TOKYO, April 13 (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa said on Friday the government and the Bank of Japan will continue to work closely to pull the country out of deflation.

He also told a news conference the government will take whatever steps necessary to beat deflation as soon as possible.

Furukawa made the comments after the first meeting of a new panel, created by Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, to discuss measures to overcome deflation. BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa attended the meeting, comprised of key ministers, as an observer.