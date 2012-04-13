FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan econmin: Govt, BOJ to work closely to beat deflation
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 13, 2012 / 8:55 AM / 5 years ago

Japan econmin: Govt, BOJ to work closely to beat deflation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, April 13 (Reuters) - Japanese Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa said on Friday the government and the Bank of Japan will continue to work closely to pull the country out of deflation.

He also told a news conference the government will take whatever steps necessary to beat deflation as soon as possible.

Furukawa made the comments after the first meeting of a new panel, created by Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, to discuss measures to overcome deflation. BOJ Governor Masaaki Shirakawa attended the meeting, comprised of key ministers, as an observer.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.