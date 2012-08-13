FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan econ min: economy still on uptrend led by domestic demand
August 13, 2012 / 12:05 AM / 5 years ago

Japan econ min: economy still on uptrend led by domestic demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 13 (Reuters) - The Japanese economy is continuing an uptrend led by domestic demand and is expected to sustain moderate growth in the July-September quarter and beyond, also underpinned by reconstruction-related demand, Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa said on Monday.

But risks of deterioration in the world economy warrant attention with the backdrop of Europe’s sovereign debt crisis, Furukawa a d ded in a statement upon the release of gross domestic product data for the April-June period.

The preliminary data showed Japan’s economy grew 0.3 percent in April-June from the previous quarter, slowing from January-March as consumer spending loses some momentum and as exports remain sluggish.

