FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Furukawa expects BOJ to continue powerful easing
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 19, 2012 / 1:46 AM / in 5 years

Japan Furukawa expects BOJ to continue powerful easing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa said on Wednesday he expects the Bank of Japan keep taking powerful easing steps until the nation’s escape from deflation becomes certain.

Furukawa also told a news conference it is important for the central bank to achieve its 1 percent price goal through monetary policy.

The BOJ is expected to consider easing monetary policy in a review ending on Wednesday or signal its readiness to do so next month, as slowing global growth and rising tensions with trading partner China risk delaying a recovery in the export-reliant economy.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.