Japan Furukawa expects BOJ to continue powerful easing

TOKYO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Economics Minister Motohisa Furukawa said on Wednesday he expects the Bank of Japan keep taking powerful easing steps until the nation’s escape from deflation becomes certain.

Furukawa also told a news conference it is important for the central bank to achieve its 1 percent price goal through monetary policy.

The BOJ is expected to consider easing monetary policy in a review ending on Wednesday or signal its readiness to do so next month, as slowing global growth and rising tensions with trading partner China risk delaying a recovery in the export-reliant economy.