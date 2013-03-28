FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOF's Furusawa appointed as Japan's new currency diplomat
#Market News
March 28, 2013 / 11:37 PM / 5 years ago

MOF's Furusawa appointed as Japan's new currency diplomat

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 29 (Reuters) - International financial expert Mitsuhiro Furusawa will become Japan’s vice finance minister for international affairs, the country’s top currency diplomat, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said on Friday.

Furusawa, 57, will assume his post on Friday, taking over from Takehiko Nakao, who is set to become the head of the Asian Development Bank.

Furusawa has headed the ministry’s financial bureau since August last year. He has also held posts at the ministry’s international bureau, dealing with development policy as well as the Group of Seven and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

