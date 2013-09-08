FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Q2 GDP revised up to 0.9 pct qtr/qtr growth
September 8, 2013 / 11:56 PM / in 4 years

Japan Q2 GDP revised up to 0.9 pct qtr/qtr growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s economy expanded 0.9 percent in April-June from the previous quarter, government data showed on Monday, revised up from a preliminary 0.6 percent increase.

The result matched the median market forecast in a Thomson Reuters poll of economists.

The revised gross domestic product figure translates into an annualised 3.8 percent growth, up from an initial reading of 2.6 percent and against a median market forecast for a 3.7 percent increase, the data released by the Cabinet Office showed.

The upward revision underscores the view Japan’s economy is on track for a moderate recovery and may heighten the case for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to proceed with a scheduled sales tax increase from next year.

