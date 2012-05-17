FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Japan Q1 GDP +1.0 pct q/q
May 17, 2012 / 12:15 AM / in 5 years

RPT-Japan Q1 GDP +1.0 pct q/q

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, May 17(Reuters) - Japan’s economy grew 1.0 percent in January-March from the previous quarter, government data showed on Thursday, recovering from a lull late last year due to solid consumer spending, post-quake rebuilding and improving exports.

The expansion was slightly bigger than a median economist forecast of 0.9 percent expansion and followed an upward revision to 0.0 percent in October-December.

Japan’s gross domestic product (GDP) figure translated into an annualised increase of 4.1 percent, bigger than a 3.5 annual rise expected by economists and surpassing 2.2 percent growth in the United States in the same quarter.

Private consumption, which makes up about 60 percent of the economy, grew 1.1 percent, against the median market forecast of a 0.8 percent increase.

Economists expect the world’s third largest economy to grow about 2 percent in the fiscal year that started in April, supported by a gradual recovery of the U.S. economy and rebuilding efforts on its quake-battered northeast coast.

