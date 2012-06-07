FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Q1 GDP revised up to 1.2 pct q/q expansion
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
North Korea Revealed
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
California
Fire crews fighting deadly blazes welcome cool fog
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 7, 2012 / 11:56 PM / in 5 years

Japan Q1 GDP revised up to 1.2 pct q/q expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s economy grew a revised 1.2 percent in January-March from the previous quarter, government data showed on Friday, more than initially reported last month, in a sign the recovery was on track due to firm domestic demand.

The rise in gross domestic product was slightly bigger than economists’ median forecast for a 1.1 percent expansion, and compared with a preliminary reading of 1.0 percent growth, the Cabinet Office data showed.

The revised figure translates into annualised growth of 4.7 percent in real, price-adjusted terms, against 4.4 percent projected by economists and a preliminary reading of 4.1 percent.

The world’s third-biggest economy was hit hard last year after the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, but it has gotten a boost this year from rebuilding in the disaster-struck areas and solid consumer spending.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.