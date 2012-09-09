Japan Q2 GDP revised down to 0.2 pct growth qtr/qtr

TOKYO, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s economy grew a revised 0.2 percent in April-June from the previous quarter, government data showed, slower than initially estimated, partly as companies kept a lid on capital spending amid worries about Europe’s debt crisis and a global slowdown.

The rise in gross domestic product compared with a preliminary reading of a 0.3 percent increase, the Cabinet Office data showed on Monday. Economists polled by Reuters had also expected 0.3 percent growth.

The revised figure translates into annualised growth of 0.7 percent in real, price-adjusted terms, versus 1.0 percent seen by economists and a preliminary reading of 1.4 percent.

Capital spending, a key driver of the economy, grew a revised 1.4 percent from the previous quarter, less than an initially estimated rise of 1.5 percent and compared with economists’ median forecast for a 0.9 percent increase.

Japan’s economy has so far outpaced growth of most G7 countries thanks to firm domestic demand backed by brisk private consumption and reconstruction spending. But sluggish exports and industrial output are casting doubt on Japan’s recovery prospects, while domestic demand is showing some signs of losing momentum.