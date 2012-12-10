FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Japan revised Q3 GDP falls 0.9 pct, Q2 revised lower
December 10, 2012 / 12:10 AM / in 5 years

RPT-Japan revised Q3 GDP falls 0.9 pct, Q2 revised lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s gross domestic product shrank 0.9 percent in July-September from the previous quarter, revised government figures showed on Monday, unchanged from preliminary data reported last month, as the economy struggled with faltering global demand and a strong yen.

The result compared with economists’ median forecast for a 0.8 percent contraction.

The figure translates into an annualised contraction of 3.5 percent in real, price-adjusted terms, also unchanged from the preliminary data issued last month.

The government also revised GDP figures for April-June to show a small contraction, which when rounded gave a reading of minus 0.0 percent, showing that the economy contracted for two straight quarters.

