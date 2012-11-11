FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan third-quarter GDP shrinks 0.9 pct q/q
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 12, 2012 / 12:00 AM / in 5 years

Japan third-quarter GDP shrinks 0.9 pct q/q

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Japan’s economy shrank 0.9 percent in July-September from the previous quarter, the first contraction in three quarters, government data showed, in a sign that faltering global demand and weak consumer spending may push the economy into a mild recession.

The contraction was in line with the median estimate for a 0.9 percent fall, according to a Reuters poll, and followed a revised 0.1 percent rise in the April-June quarter.

Japan’s gross domestic product (GDP) figure translated into an annualised decline of 3.5 percent, slightly bigger than the median economist forecast of a 3.4 percent fall.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.