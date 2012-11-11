RPT-Japan third-quarter GDP shrinks 0.9 pct q/q

TOKYO, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Japan’s economy shrank 0.9 percent in July-September from the previous quarter, the first contraction in three quarters, government data showed, in a sign that faltering global demand and weak consumer spending may push the economy into a mild recession.

The contraction was in line with the median estimate for a 0.9 percent fall, according to a Reuters poll, and followed a revised 0.1 percent rise in the April-June quarter.

Japan’s gross domestic product (GDP) figure translated into an annualised decline of 3.5 percent, slightly bigger than the median economist forecast of a 3.4 percent fall.