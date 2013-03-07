FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Q4 GDP revised to flat q/q, vs -0.1 pct preliminary
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 8, 2013 / 12:00 AM / in 5 years

Japan Q4 GDP revised to flat q/q, vs -0.1 pct preliminary

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO, March 8 (Reuters) - Japanese gross domestic product was flat in October-December from the previous quarter, government data showed on Friday, revised up slightly from a preliminary estimate, suggesting that the economy is slowly crawling out of a mild recession.

The reading compared with a median forecast of economists for 0.1 percent quarter-on-quarter growth, and an initial estimate of a 0.1 percent contraction, due to an upward revision to private capital spending, the revised Cabinet Office data showed.

That translated into annualised growth of 0.2 percent in price-adjusted real terms, matching an average forecast of economists and compared with an initial reading of a 0.4 percent contraction, the data showed.

Japan’s fourth-quarter growth figures compared with an annualised 0.1 percent expansion in the United States in the same period, and a 2.3 percent annualised contraction in the 17-country euro zone.

Economists expect the Japanese economy, the world’s third largest, will grow moderately this year on the back of a global economic recovery and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s expansionary policy mix of monetary and fiscal stimulus.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.