Japan Q4 GDP revised down to +0.2 pct qtr/qtr
March 10, 2014

Japan Q4 GDP revised down to +0.2 pct qtr/qtr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 10 (Reuters) - Japan’s economy grew 0.2 percent in October-December from the previous quarter, government data showed on Monday, revised down from a preliminary 0.3 percent expansion due to slower growth in capital spending and private consumption.

The result compared with the median forecast for a 0.3 percent expansion in a Reuters poll of economists.

The revised gross domestic product figure translated into annualised growth of 0.7 percent in real, price-adjusted terms, against an initial reading of 1.0 percent. Economists had forecast annualised growth of 1.0 percent.

Capital spending rose 0.8 percent in October-December, revised down from an initial 1.3 percent increase, the GDP data showed. Private consumption rose 0.4 percent during the quarter, slower than an initial estimate of 0.5 percent growth.

