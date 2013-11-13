FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Q3 GDP +0.5 pct q/q
November 14, 2013 / 12:00 AM / 4 years ago

Japan Q3 GDP +0.5 pct q/q

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Japan’s economy grew 0.5 percent in July-September, a slowdown from the previous quarter as gains in consumer spending moderated and exports weakened.

The increase was slightly more than the median estimate for a 0.4 percent rise and followed a 0.9 percent expansion in April-June, data released by the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.

The third-quarter gross domestic product figure translated into an annualised increase of 1.9 percent, a little more than the median forecast of a 1.7 percent annualised increase.

