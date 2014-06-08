FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Q1 GDP revised up to +1.6 pct qtr/qtr
June 8, 2014 / 11:56 PM / 3 years ago

Japan Q1 GDP revised up to +1.6 pct qtr/qtr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 9 (Reuters) - Japan’s economy grew 1.6 percent in January-March from the previous quarter, government data showed on Monday, revised up from a preliminary 1.5 percent expansion due to faster growth in capital expenditure.

The result compared with a median forecast for a 1.4 percent expansion in a Reuters poll of economists.

The revised figure translated into annualised growth of 6.7 percent in real, price-adjusted terms, against an initial reading of a 5.9 percent rise. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

