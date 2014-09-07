FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Q2 GDP revised down to annualised 7.1 pct contraction
September 8, 2014 / 12:01 AM / 3 years ago

Japan Q2 GDP revised down to annualised 7.1 pct contraction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s economy shrank an annualised 7.1 percent in April-June from the previous quarter, revised down from a preliminary 6.8 percent contraction due to weaker-than-expected capital spending, Cabinet Office data showed on Monday.

The revised contraction was the biggest since a 15.0 percent decline marked in January-March 2009. The result compared with a median forecast for a 7.0 percent contraction in a Reuters poll of economists.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the economy shrank 1.8 percent in the second quarter, compared with a preliminary reading of a 1.7 percent contraction. The result matched the median market forecast. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

