Japan Q3 GDP revised down to annualised 1.9 pct contraction
December 8, 2014 / 12:01 AM / 3 years ago

Japan Q3 GDP revised down to annualised 1.9 pct contraction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s economy shrank an annualised 1.9 percent in July-September from the previous quarter, worse than a preliminary 1.6 percent contraction as capital expenditure fell more than initially estimated, revised government data showed on Monday.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the economy shrank 0.5 percent in the third quarter, against a preliminary reading of a 0.4 percent drop, the Cabinet Office data showed. The result compared with a median market forecast for a 0.1 percent contraction.

Capital expenditure fell 0.4 percent from the previous quarter, more than a preliminary 0.2 percent decline. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

