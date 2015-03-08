FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Q4 GDP revised down to +1.5 pct annualised
#Market News
March 9, 2015 / 12:01 AM / 3 years ago

Japan Q4 GDP revised down to +1.5 pct annualised

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 9 (Reuters) - Japanese gross domestic product rose an annualised 1.5 percent in the October-December quarter, revised government data showed on Monday, less than the preliminary reading of a 2.2 percent increase as consumer spending and capital expenditure weakened.

The median forecast was for 2.2 percent annualised growth in a Reuters poll of economists.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the economy grew 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter, the Cabinet Office data showed. That compared with a preliminary reading of a 0.6 percent increase and the median estimate of 0.6 percent growth.

Capital expenditure fell 0.1 percent from the previous quarter, versus a preliminary 0.1 percent increase and below the median estimate of a 0.3 percent expansion. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

