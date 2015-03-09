FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Japan Q4 GDP revised down to +1.5 pct annualised
Sections
Featured
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Nuclear weapons
Under Trump, U.S. nuclear arsenal slowly takes shape
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 9, 2015 / 12:25 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Japan Q4 GDP revised down to +1.5 pct annualised

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects paragraph 1 by deleting reference to consumer spending weakening)

TOKYO, March 9 (Reuters) - Japanese gross domestic product rose an annualised 1.5 percent in the October-December quarter, revised government data showed on Monday, less than the preliminary reading of a 2.2 percent increase as capital expenditure weakened.

The median forecast was for 2.2 percent annualised growth in a Reuters poll of economists.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the economy grew 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter, the Cabinet Office data showed. That compared with a preliminary reading of a 0.6 percent increase and the median estimate of 0.6 percent growth.

Capital expenditure fell 0.1 percent from the previous quarter, versus a preliminary 0.1 percent increase and below the median estimate of a 0.3 percent expansion. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.