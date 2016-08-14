FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
RPT-Japan Q2 GDP expands annualised 0.2 pct
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Energy and Environment
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 15, 2016 / 12:00 AM / a year ago

RPT-Japan Q2 GDP expands annualised 0.2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional alerts)

TOKYO, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Japan's economy grew at an annualised pace of 0.2 percent in the April-June period, expanding for a second straight quarter but at a much slower rate on weak exports and capital expenditure, government data showed on Monday.

The preliminary reading for gross domestic product was weaker than a median market forecast for a 0.7 percent expansion in a Reuters poll of economists. It followed a revised 2.0 percent growth in the first quarter.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP marked flat growth in April-June, versus a 0.2 percent growth expected by economists.

For more background, see this PREVIEW

To view the full tables, go to the Cabinet Office's website:

here (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Tetsushi Kajimoto, Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.