FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Q1 GDP revised up to annualised 3.9 pct growth - govt
Sections
Featured
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 7, 2015 / 11:57 PM / 2 years ago

Japan Q1 GDP revised up to annualised 3.9 pct growth - govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s economy expanded at an annualised pace of 3.9 percent in the first three months of this year, revised up from an initial estimate of 2.4 percent growth, government data showed on Monday.

The revised figure compared with a median market forecast for 2.7 percent growth in real, price adjusted-terms.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, gross domestic product rose a revised 1.0 percent in January-March, compared with a preliminary reading of a 0.6 percent increase, the Cabinet Office data showed.

To view the full tables, go to the Cabinet Office's website: here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto and Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.