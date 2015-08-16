FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Japan's Q2 GDP shrinks annualised 1.6 pct, first slump since recession in 2014
#Market News
August 16, 2015 / 11:55 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-Japan's Q2 GDP shrinks annualised 1.6 pct, first slump since recession in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional alerts)

TOKYO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Japan’s economy shrank at an annualised pace of 1.6 percent in the April-June period, contracting for the first time in three quarters on weak exports and consumer spending, government data showed on Monday.

The preliminary reading for gross domestic product compared with the median estimate of a 1.9 percent contraction in a Reuters poll of economists. It followed a revised 4.5 percent expansion in the first quarter.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP contracted 0.4 percent in April-June, versus a 0.5 percent contraction expected by economists.

For more background, see this PREVIEW

To view the full tables, go to the Cabinet Office’s website:

here (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Tetsushi Kajimoto and Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim and Chris Gallagher)

