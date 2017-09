TOKYO, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Japan’s economy dodged a recession in July-September with revised government data on Tuesday showing gross domestic product rose at a 1.0 precent annualised rate, up from a preliminary reading of a 0.8 percent contraction.

The result compared with the median estimate of 0.1 percent growth in a Reuters poll of economists. (Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Chris Gallagher)