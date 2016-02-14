Japan economy shrinks annualised 1.4 pct in Q4 -govt

TOKYO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Japan’s economy contracted at an annualised rate of 1.4 percent in October-December, hurt by weak private consumption and housing investment, Cabinet Office data showed on Monday.

The preliminary figure for gross domestic product compared with the median estimate of a 1.2 percent contraction in a Reuters poll of economists.

It followed a revised 1.3 percent gain in July-September.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, the economy shrank 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter.

For more background, see this PREVIEW

To view the full tables, go to the Cabinet Office’s website:

here (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)