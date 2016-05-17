FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan economy expands annualised 1.7 pct in Q1, dodges recession
May 17, 2016 / 11:55 PM / a year ago

Japan economy expands annualised 1.7 pct in Q1, dodges recession

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - Japan’s economy dodged recession in the January-March quarter, expanding an annualised 1.7 percent thanks to firm exports and a boost from the extra day from the leap year, government data showed on Wednesday.

The preliminary figure for gross domestic product compared with the median estimate of a 0.2 percent expansion in a Reuters poll of economists.

It followed a revised 1.7 percent annualised decline in October-December, dodging two straight quarters of contraction, which is defined as a technical recession.

On quarter-on-quarter basis, the economy grew 0.4 percent in the first quarter.

For more background, see this PREVIEW

To view the full tables, go to the Cabinet Office's website: here (Reporting by Leika Kihara, Tetsushi Kajimoto, Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
