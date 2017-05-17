FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Japan's Q1 GDP expands annualised 2.2 pct
#Market News
May 18, 2017 / 12:00 AM / in 3 months

RPT-Japan's Q1 GDP expands annualised 2.2 pct

1 Min Read

(Repeats to attach to additional alerts)

TOKYO, May 18 (Reuters) - Japan's economy expanded at an annualised rate of 2.2 percent in January-March, posting a fifth straight quarter of expansion led by solid exports and private consumption, government data showed on Thursday.

The preliminary reading for first-quarter gross domestic product (GDP) compared with a median estimate for a 1.7 percent increase in a Reuters poll of economists.

It followed a revised 1.4 percent annualised rate of expansion in the prior quarter, the Cabinet Office data showed.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP rose 0.5 percent, against a 0.4 percent rise expected by economists.

For more background, see this PREVIEW

To view the full tables, go to the Cabinet Office's website:

here (Reporting by Leika Kihara and Minami Funakoshi; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

