9 months ago
Japan economy grows 2.2 pct annualised in Q3, buoyed by external demand
November 14, 2016 / 12:00 AM / 9 months ago

Japan economy grows 2.2 pct annualised in Q3, buoyed by external demand

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Japan's economy grew at an annualised rate of 2.2 percent in the July-September period, led by external demand, to mark a third straight quarter of expansion, the Cabinet Office said on Monday.

The preliminary reading for third-quarter gross domestic product compared with the median estimate of 0.9 percent growth in a Reuters poll of economists. It followed a 0.7 percent increase in the prior quarter.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP rose 0.5 percent, versus a 0.2 percent gain expected by economists.

For more background, see this PREVIEW

To view the full tables, go to the Cabinet Office's website:

here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto, Minami Funakoshi, Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
