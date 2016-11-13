Japan economy grows 2.2 pct annualised in Q3, buoyed by external demand

TOKYO, Nov 14 (Reuters) - Japan's economy grew at an annualised rate of 2.2 percent in the July-September period, led by external demand, to mark a third straight quarter of expansion, the Cabinet Office said on Monday.

The preliminary reading for third-quarter gross domestic product compared with the median estimate of 0.9 percent growth in a Reuters poll of economists. It followed a 0.7 percent increase in the prior quarter.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, GDP rose 0.5 percent, versus a 0.2 percent gain expected by economists.

