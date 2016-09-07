FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan Q2 GDP revised up to 0.7 pct annualised expansion
#Market News
September 7, 2016 / 11:57 PM / a year ago

Japan Q2 GDP revised up to 0.7 pct annualised expansion

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Japan's economy grew at a 0.7 percent annualised rate in the April-June quarter, revised up from a preliminary reading of a 0.2 percent expansion, Cabinet Office data showed on Thursday.

The revised gross domestic product data compared with the median estimate of a 0.0 percent reading in a Reuters poll of economists.

The figure translates into quarter-on-quarter growth of 0.2 percent in real, price-adjusted terms, against an initial reading of 0.0 percent.

For more background, see this PREVIEW

To view the full tables, go to the Cabinet Office's website:

here (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

