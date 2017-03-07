FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 8, 2017 / 12:01 AM / 5 months ago

Japan Q4 GDP revised up to 1.2 pct annualised growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 8 (Reuters) - Japan's economy grew at an annualised rate of 1.2 percent in the October-December quarter, revised up from a preliminary reading of 1.0 percent growth, the Cabinet Office said on Wednesday.

The revised figure compares with the median estimate of 1.6 percent growth in a Reuters poll of economists.

On a quarter-on-quarter basis, gross domestic product rose 0.3 percent, versus a preliminary reading of 0.2 percent growth and the median estimate of a 0.4 percent increase.

For more background, see this PREVIEW

For the full tables on the Cabinet Office's website: here (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

