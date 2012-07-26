Japan govt keeps pressure on BOJ, stresses policy impact on yen

TOKYO, July 27 (Reuters) - The Japanese government kept up its pressure on the central bank to further ease monetary policy in a report issued on Friday.

Lawmakers have repeatedly pressured the Bank of Japan in the past year to ease policy to help cope with a strong yen, which policy-makers worry could damage the export-reliant economy.

In Friday’s report, the government argued that an ultra-loose monetary policy, even when interest rates are near zero, can stimulate the economy by affecting asset prices, with the effect more evident in currency markets than other markets.

The report said that when interest rates are effectively zero, central banks shift their focus to trying to affect expectations and heighten market views that interest rates will remain low in the future even as prices begin to rise.

Heightening such market expectations can prompt companies to increase capital spending, the government said in its annual report assessing economic and fiscal policy.

The government said monetary easing can support the economy by affecting asset prices, particularly in currency moves, citing the Federal Reserve’s aggressive monetary easing after the collapse of Lehman Brothers that helped weaken the dollar.

“Currency rates tend to make random moves in the short term but when levelling out within a certain period, their moves are determined by relative economic developments such as interest rates and prices,” it said.

The Bank of Japan has kept interest rates virtually at zero and has boosted asset purchases to nudge down longer-term yields and risk premium, in a bid to support the economy and beat deflation that has plagued Japan for more than a decade.

Officials at the BOJ are counting on spending for reconstruction from last year’s earthquake to support growth, and argue that further easing will be necessary only if risks to the outlook heighten enough to derail the economy’s recovery prospects.

Many of its monetary easing measures have been prompted by spikes in the yen. But the BOJ denies that its policies directly target currency rates. It argues that whenever it eases, it is doing so to counter the negative impact on the economy, not at directly weakening the yen.

The report suggests more emphasis should be given to the effect of weakening the yen that is achieved through monetary easing.

In the past few years, the central bank has been under pressure to loosen policy whenever the yen spiked.

The report, which serves as a basis for the government’s policy management, also said Europe’s sovereign debt crisis remains a threat to the Japanese economy, which is headed for a moderate recovery.

“The biggest risk to progress in beating deflation is financial and capital market turmoil and an economic downturn on the back of Europe’s debt crisis,” the report said.

The government expects the central bank to take into consideration these risks and take appropriate and bold monetary policy to help Japan escape deflation, it said.