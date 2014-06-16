FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan's GPIF should quickly enact portfolio changes - draft
Sections
Featured
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Mexico Earthquake
Mexico races to save 12-year-old girl, quake toll hits 237
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Graphic: A mass exodus
Rohingya
Graphic: A mass exodus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
June 16, 2014 / 7:07 AM / 3 years ago

Japan's GPIF should quickly enact portfolio changes - draft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 16 (Reuters) - Japan’s Government Pension Investment Fund (GPIF), the world’s biggest pension system, should quickly enact changes to its investment portfolio management strategy, a draft of the government’s growth strategy showed on Monday.

The pension fund must improve its governance as it changes its investment strategy, the draft said. The government is also considering legislation to change GPIF’s legal structure, the draft said.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has been pushing for GPIF to invest more in domestic stocks and less in Japanese government debt to generate higher returns for the fast-greying population and boost economic activity. (Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Writing by Stanley White; Editing by Chris Gallagher)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.