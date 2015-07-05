FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan govt, BOJ to continue monitoring markets after Greek vote -Aso
July 5, 2015 / 11:25 PM / 2 years ago

Japan govt, BOJ to continue monitoring markets after Greek vote -Aso

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 6 (Reuters) - Japan’s government and the Bank of Japan will continue to work closely together to monitor financial markets after Greek voters rejected euro zone austerity measures, Finance Minister Taro Aso said in a statement on Monday.

Aso also said that euro zone finance ministers and the European Central Bank have already committed to making full use of instruments available to safeguard the stability of the euro zone.

Aso added in the statement that European countries are waiting for Greek authorities’ reaction to the vote and are calling on them to react responsibly. (Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

