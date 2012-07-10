FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan aims to create $628 bln green energy mkt -govt draft
#Market News
July 10, 2012 / 8:46 AM / in 5 years

Japan aims to create $628 bln green energy mkt -govt draft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 10 (Reuters) - Japan will aim to create a 50 trillion yen ($628 billion) green energy market by 2020 through deregulation and subsidies to promote development of renewable energy and low-emission cars, a draft of the government’s growth strategy showed.

The government will also work with the Bank of Japan to ensure the country exits deflation and achieves stable price growth, according to the draft obtained by Reuters on Tuesday.

“The government hopes the BOJ maintains powerful monetary easing to beat deflation,” the draft said.

“We will also continue to monitor currency market moves carefully and act appropriately as needed,” it said, warning that excessive currency volatility would hurt Japan’s economy.

The government is in the process of crafting a long-term strategy to boost Japan’s growth potential and seek new areas of growth, and hopes to finalise it by the end of this month.

