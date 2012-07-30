Japan to avoid vicious cycle of yen, deflation -strategy document

TOKYO, July 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s government will take every possible step to prevent a vicious cycle of a strong yen and deflation, a document on the nation’s growth strategy said on Monday.

The government also expects the Bank of Japan to continue to take powerful easing steps until an escape from deflation becomes certain, the document said.

Deflation has stifled the world’s third-largest economy for much of the past two decades.

“Excessive market moves such as a rapid yen rise could have an adverse impact on the economy and financial stability,” the document said.

“The government will continue to watch financial markets closely and will take decisive action when necessary,” it said.

The document, submitted at a national strategy meeting, is expected to be approved by the cabinet on Tuesday.