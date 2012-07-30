FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan to avoid vicious cycle of yen, deflation -strategy document
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks immigration crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2012 / 4:40 AM / 5 years ago

Japan to avoid vicious cycle of yen, deflation -strategy document

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 30 (Reuters) - Japan’s government will take every possible step to prevent a vicious cycle of a strong yen and deflation, a document on the nation’s growth strategy said on Monday.

The government also expects the Bank of Japan to continue to take powerful easing steps until an escape from deflation becomes certain, the document said.

Deflation has stifled the world’s third-largest economy for much of the past two decades.

“Excessive market moves such as a rapid yen rise could have an adverse impact on the economy and financial stability,” the document said.

“The government will continue to watch financial markets closely and will take decisive action when necessary,” it said.

The document, submitted at a national strategy meeting, is expected to be approved by the cabinet on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.