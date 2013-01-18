FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BOJ should not restrict term of easy policy-PM Abe's adviser
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 18, 2013 / 5:29 AM / 5 years ago

BOJ should not restrict term of easy policy-PM Abe's adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Bank of Japan does not necessarily have to pledge to buy assets “infinitely” but should not restrict the term of its expansionary monetary policy as long as deflation or recession continues, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s economic adviser said.

“It is very important to institutionalise a legal framework so that the BOJ doesn’t engage in too restrictive monetary policy,” Koichi Hamada, Abe’s special economic adviser, told a news conference on Friday.

“In order to do that, there should be some amendment to the present BOJ law,” he said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.