"Helicopter money" comments from BOJ's Kuroda were made in mid-June - BBC
July 21, 2016 / 10:50 AM / in a year

"Helicopter money" comments from BOJ's Kuroda were made in mid-June - BBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 21 (Reuters) - A BBC interview in which Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda ruled out the use of “helicopter money” as monetary stimulus was conducted in mid-June, a spokeswoman for the British public broadcaster said on Thursday.

In the radio documentary broadcast on Thursday, Kuroda ruled out the idea of using helicopter money, or directly underwriting the budget deficit, to combat deflation.

The yen was up by 1 percent against the euro in London on the comment, which was taken to mean Kuroda was quashing speculation of a further monetary easing at the BOJ’s next policy decision on July 29.

A BOJ spokesman said the comments repeated Kuroda’s usual stance on the issue. (Reporting by Andy Bruce; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

