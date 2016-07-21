FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Kuroda's 'helicopter money' comment just his usual stance - BOJ
#Market News
July 21, 2016 / 9:41 AM / a year ago

Kuroda's 'helicopter money' comment just his usual stance - BOJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 21 (Reuters) - A comment by Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda ruling out the use of "helicopter money" as monetary stimulus is a reiteration of central banker's usual stance on the issue, a BOJ spokesman said after the remark caused the yen to surge.

"The contents are the same as always," the spokesman told Reuters, referring to Kuroda's remarks in a BBC documentary that there was "no need and no possibility for helicopter money."

The yen was up by 1 percent against the euro in London on the comment, which was taken to mean Kuroda was quashing speculation of a further monetary easing at the BOJ's next policy meeting on July 29.

The BOJ spokesman said he could not say when the interview was recorded. (Reporting by Yoshifumi Takemoto; Writing by William Mallard; Editing by Kim Coghill)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
