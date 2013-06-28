Japan May housing starts rise 14.5 pct yr/yr -govt

TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - Housing starts in Japan rose 14.5 percent in May from a year earlier, up for the ninth straight month, data by the land ministry showed on Friday, boosted by rising demand before next year's sales tax hike and anticipation of higher interest rates ahead. Orders received by 50 major construction companies in May rose 26.0 percent from a year earlier, the data showed. To view the full tables, go to the official website of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport: