Japan May housing starts rise 14.5 pct yr/yr -govt
#Market News
June 28, 2013

Japan May housing starts rise 14.5 pct yr/yr -govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, June 28 (Reuters) - Housing starts in Japan rose 14.5
percent in May from a year earlier, up for the ninth straight
month, data by the land ministry showed on Friday, boosted by
rising demand before next year's sales tax hike and anticipation
of higher interest rates ahead.
    Orders received by 50 major construction companies in May
rose 26.0 percent from a year earlier, the data showed.
    To view the full tables, go to the official website of the
Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport:

