Japan Nov housing starts rise 10.3 pct yr/yr - govt
December 27, 2012 / 5:10 AM / in 5 years

Japan Nov housing starts rise 10.3 pct yr/yr - govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Housing starts in Japan rose 10.3
percent in November from a year earlier, up for the third
straight month, data from the land ministry showed on Thursday,
supported by a rush in demand before expected sales tax hikes
and reconstruction in areas hit by last year's earthquake and
tsunami.
    Orders received by 50 major construction companies fell 2.1
percent in November from a year earlier.
    To view the full tables, go to the official website of the
Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
