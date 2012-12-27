Japan Nov housing starts rise 10.3 pct yr/yr - govt

TOKYO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Housing starts in Japan rose 10.3 percent in November from a year earlier, up for the third straight month, data from the land ministry showed on Thursday, supported by a rush in demand before expected sales tax hikes and reconstruction in areas hit by last year's earthquake and tsunami. Orders received by 50 major construction companies fell 2.1 percent in November from a year earlier. To view the full tables, go to the official website of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport: