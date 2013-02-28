Japan Jan housing starts rises 5 pct yr/yr -govt

TOKYO, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Housing starts in Japan rose 5.0 percent in January from a year earlier, up for the fifth straight month, data by the land ministry showed on Thursday, suggesting an improvement in consumer sentiment and emerging demand ahead of planned sales tax hikes helped the industry. Orders received by 50 major construction companies fell 3.7 percent in January from a year earlier. To view the full tables, go to the official website of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport: