Japan June housing starts +15.3 pct yr/yr -govt

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Housing starts in Japan rose 15.3 percent in June from a year earlier, up for the tenth straight month, data by the land ministry showed on Wednesday, boosted by buying rush ahead of planned sales tax hike next April and anticipation for interest rate rises. Orders received by 50 major construction companies rose 21.9 percent in June from a year earlier. To view the full tables, go to the official website of the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport:For more background, please see PREVIEW