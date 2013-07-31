FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan June housing starts +15.3 pct yr/yr -govt
July 31, 2013 / 5:08 AM / 4 years ago

Japan June housing starts +15.3 pct yr/yr -govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 31 (Reuters) - Housing starts in Japan rose 15.3
percent in June from a year earlier, up for the tenth straight
month, data by the land ministry showed on Wednesday, boosted by
buying rush ahead of planned sales tax hike next April and
anticipation for interest rate rises.
    Orders received by 50 major construction companies rose 21.9
percent in June from a year earlier. 
    To view the full tables, go to the official website of the
Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport:For more background, please see PREVIEW

